An August 20 IB report spoke about bloodbath in Kashmir and Imran Khan just admitted it openly

New Delhi, Sep 30: On August 20, 2019, following a thorough assessment, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) had put out a report in which it said that Pakistan was planning a bloodbath in Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370.

The reason for the recall of this Intelligence input is because it is exactly what the Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan went on to say during his speech at the UN. He said that there would be a bloodbath in the Valley.

The August 20 input said that as part of its larger design, Pakistan is trying to push at least 100 terrorists in Kashmir from Afghanistan. With there being a lockdown in the Valley following the abrogation of Article 370, Pakistan would look for the curbs to ease out, before it tried and implements its larger design to push 100 terrorists into the Valley in a bid to cause havoc.

In addition, around 15 Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists are already waiting at the terror launch-pads in Lipa valley along the Line of Control (LoC) on the Pakistani side to infiltrate in Kashmir, the report said.

Pakistan's plan is to trigger series of terror attacks in Kashmir to project to the international community that situation in the Valley is fast deteriorating following India's decision to withdraw special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state into two union territories, they said.

"We have credible intelligence that Pakistan is bringing over 100 hardcore terrorists from Afghanistan and they will be pushed into Kashmir in the next few weeks," said a military source.

Mufti Rauf Asghar, brother of JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar, held meetings with top commanders of the terror outfit at its Bahawalpur headquarters on August 19 and 20 with a primary agenda of pushing hardcore terrorists into Kashmir, sources claimed.

According to Pakistan's assessment, the local terrorists in Kashmir are not properly trained, have low shelf-life and there was a leadership crisis among them in the Valley because of vigorous anti-terror operations, the sources said.

The bloodbath remark is not restricted to Imran Khan alone. Both the Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Tayiba have made similar statements in the past. One such statement was made after the Balakot strike by the Indian Air Force. The JeM had spoken about a bloodbath in the Valley back then.