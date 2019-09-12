  • search
    An all woman list for Padma Awards by Sports Ministry

    New Delhi, Sep 12: There are 9 women who are in the race for the Padma awards this year. The sports ministry has sent 9 names and in a first six time world champion boxer, Mary Kom has been recommended for the Padma Vibhushan.

    This is the country's highest honour after the Bharat Ratna. Mary Kom was a recipient of the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri in 2013 and 2006 respectively.

    File photo of Mary Kom and PV Sindhu
    P V Sindhu, the reigning world badminton champion has been nominated for the Padma Bhushan. She was recommended for this award in 2017, but failed to make it to the list. She was awarded the Padma Shri in 2015.

    President Kovind confers Padma awards to 54 achievers

    Among the list of recommendations for the Padma Shri, the ministry has sent the names of Vinesh Phogat (Wrestling), Harmanpreet Kaur (Cricket), Rani Rampal (Hockey), Tashi and Nungshi Malik (Mountaineering), Manik Batra (Table Tennis) and Puma Shirur (Shooting).

    The recommendations have been sent to the Home Ministry. The award would be announced on the eve of the Republic Day celebrations next year.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 8:43 [IST]
