An accused can not make baseless comments on Bihar CM, DGP's befitting reply to 'aukat' row

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Aug 20: After trending on social media for alleged sexist remark on Rhea Chakraborty, the main accused in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Thursday said Chakraborty does not have the stature to comment on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

"The meaning of 'Aukat' in English is stature. Rhea Chakraborty does not have the stature to comment on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. She should not forget that she is a named accused in FIR in Sushant Singh Rajput case which was under me and now with CBI", said Pandey.

After the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Wednesday, while responding to journalists' questions on Chakraborty's statement in court Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey that the actress did not have the "aukat" (stature) to comment about the honourable CM.

The IPS officer added, it is objectionable if an accused makes some baseless comment on Bihar CM.

Contempt Case: SC rejects Prashant Bhushan's plea to defer sentencing | Oneindia News

"If a political leader comments on Bihar CM, then I am nobody to comment over it. But if an accused makes some baseless comment on Bihar CM then it is objectionable. She should fight the battle legally".

Notably, the video of the DGP's response has been going viral on social media with many calling out the cop's sexist comment.

People even tagged the National Commission for Women to take note of the comment and pursue requisite action against the IPS officer.