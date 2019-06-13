  • search
    AN-32 crash has no survivors, families of victims informed: IAF

    New Delhi, June 13: The Indian Air Force on Thursday confirmed that all 13 personnel who were on board the AN-32 which crashed in Arunachal Pradesh.

    The wreckage of the AN-32 aircraft of the Indian Air Force was spotted on Tuesday in a heavily forested mountainous terrain by an IAF Mi-17 helicopter, eight days after it went missing with 13 people on board.

    Members of a rescue team at the crash site: Photo credit: PTI
    Members of a rescue team at the crash site: Photo credit: PTI

    "IAF search teams reached the AN-32 crash site on Thursday morning and did not find any survivors. The families of the 13 personnel have been informed of the grim news," IAF tweeted.

    "IAF pays tribute to the brave Air-warriors who lost their life during the AN 32 crash on 03 Jun 2019 and stands by with the families of the victims. May their soul rest in peace," it added.

    The Russian-origin AN-32 aircraft was going from Jorhat in Assam to Menchuka advanced landing ground near the border with China on June 3 when it lost contact with ground staff at 1 pm, within 33 minutes of taking off.

    IAF airdrops personnel to look for An-32 crash survivors in Arunachal

    The IAF had launched a massive operation after the aircraft went missing and the wreckage of the plane was spotted on Tuesday at a height of 12,000 feet near north of Lipo locality.

