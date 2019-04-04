Amul cartoon features RaGa’s entry into Wayanad with utterly taste!

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 04: Amidst the political controversy surrounding Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's decision to also contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad, dairy giant Amul has a special cartoon for him.

Featuring the 48-year-old, the advertisement says, "Wayanad have it with butter? Amethi ka paratha!" Rahul Gandhi is shown in his now signature, crisp white kurta pyjamas. He's shown holding slices of buttered toasts in each hand, to represent the two constituencies.

Taking to Twitter, they wrote: "Wayanad have it with butter?" Right below the tag, it used a catchphrase for Congress chief Rahul Gandhi as: "Amethi ka paratha." The picture was captioned as "Amul topical: Congress President to contest from two seats in Lok Sabha 2019."

#Amul Topical : Congress President to contest from two seats in Lok Sabha 2019! pic.twitter.com/Qd3TpNLP7J — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 2, 2019

The cartoon came just after veteran CPI(M) leader VS Achuthanandan described Gandhi as an 'Amul baby', to convey that the Congress president was immature and inexperienced.

Given it's the first time, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha elections from two seats this time - Wyanand and Amethi. While Amethi is the Gandhi legacy seat, Wayanad was held by Congressman M I Shanawas, who had won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat back in 2009 and again in 2014. He passed away in 2018.

This is the second post by Amul on Lok Sabha elections 2019, the first being about the 900 million voters taking part in the upcoming general elections.