AMU VC warns of strict action against rumour mongers

By PTI

Aligarh, Aug 03: Aligarh Muslim University's Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor has appealed to students not to believe in rumours and warned of strict action against people indulging in rumour mongering to disrupt the peaceful environment of the campus.

The vice-chancellor's remarks came after four student leaders of the university were arrested two days ago for allegedly creating unrest at the campus, following which police personnel and Rapid Action Force (RAF) were deployed at all the entry points of the campus as a precautionary measure.

In an open letter to students, Mansoor said some of them were spreading rumours over establishment of a police chowki in the university campus. "I urge students to be reasonable and rational to cross check before believing in such baseless rumours," he wrote in his letter.

"I am always willing to have wide ranging dialogues with all stake holders concerning student issues but at the same time anyone found indulging in indiscipline or vitiating peaceful atmosphere will be dealt with sternly in accordance with law," the vice-chancellor added.

AMUSU former secretary Huzaifa Aamir and former vice president Hamza Sufiyan were sent to jail, whereas the two others were released on bail, Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Kulhari had said.

They were booked under Section 151 (knowingly joining or continuing in assembly of five or more persons after it has been commanded to disperse) of the Indian Penal Code, the SP had said.

According to an order issued by proctor Afifullah Khan, the student leaders were demanding that the disciplinary action taken against a large number of students for using unfair means during annual examinations should be revoked.

Sufiyan and some other students -- against whom action was taken -- barged into the vice chancellor's office and intimidated the staff and threatened some senior officials on Wednesday evening, AMU spokesperson Shafey Kidwai had said. After the incident, the university had rusticated Sufiyan and suspended Amir, the spokesperson said.