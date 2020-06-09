  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    AMU to conduct online open book exams

    By
    |

    Aligarh, June 09: The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has decided to conduct online open book exams for all final semester papers of undergraduate and postgraduate courses, according to a spokesman of the university.

    However, a section of the teaching staff has voiced concern over the idea of online exams, contending that the method is "discriminatory and flawed".

    AMU to conduct online open book exams
    File photo

    The AMU's decision follows the Delhi University's move to hold open book exams.

    University of Delhi modifies academic calendar

    An AMU spokesman said, "Final semester examinations for UG and PG classes will be held after July 10 and the schedule will be announced shortly. It has also been decided that those papers of the first semester which had not been held earlier will also be conducted through the same manner between July 5 and 10".

      Delhi Health Minister claims 50% have no contact, Centre says no community spread | Oneindia News

      Following the decision, a section of teachers has written a letter to the Vice-Chancellor.

      In the letter, teachers' elected representative to the university's executive committee, Prof Aftab Alam, said the decision to hold online exams violates the statutes of the institution and any decision to hold online exams has to be preceded by certain mandated procedures.

      The letter points out that all students may not have proper access to Internet facilities in the present scenario.

      Meanwhile, all university offices, which reopened on Monday, reported full attendance.

      Employees, who are senior citizens or those who reside in coronavirus containment areas, have been exempted from attending office.

      More ALIGARH MUSLIM UNIVERSITY News

      Read more about:

      aligarh muslim university

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue