AMU student suspended for objectionable tweet on Pulwama attack

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Aligarh, Feb 15: A Kashmiri student from Aligarh Muslim University has been suspended for his objectionable tweet on Pulwama attack and an FIR has been registered against him.

The student has been identified as,Basim Hilal, a student of Aligarh Muslim University. He has been booked under section 153A IPC & Section 67A of the IT Act.

Omar Saleem Peerzada, AMU PRO, said, "We've come to know of the highly objectionable tweet. Taking immediate cognizance he has been suspended by AMU administration. We won't let the University be discredited. We've zero tolerance. He hails from Kashmir and was a BSc Mathematics student."

Also Read | Pulwama payback: India withdraws Most Favoured Nation status given to Pakistan

Basim Hilal, was one of the first ones to celebrate the Pulwama terror attack. His handle, however, was suspended by Twitter minutes after the tweet, according to reports.

At least 44 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed after a suicide bomber rammed his SUV, laden with 300 kilograms of explosives, into a CRPF bus on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Kashmir's Pulwama district. Scores were injured in the Kashmir terror attack