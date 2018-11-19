AMU courts controversy again, shows Indian map without Jammu and Kashmir

Aligarh, Nov 18: Aligarh Muslim University has once again sparked off a controversy by showing a map of India without State of Jammu and Kashmir. Noted Hindi writer Asghar Wajahat's famous play 'Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya O Jamyai Nai' was suppose to be enacted at AMU's Kennedy auditorium on Sunday but had to be postponed after someone pointed out the display of the wrong map on the play's posters.

However, the university defending it said there is no controversy in the incident. AMU spokesperson Shafey Kidwai speaking to TOI said,''It was an error on the part of someone. Due to which, a wrong map of India was displayed at the posters. It was quickly pointed out and posters were taken off. The play has been postponed."

The university further said that the banners have nothing to do with the politics of the country. However, the banners have been pulled down ever since the controversy erupted. As per reports, the skewed maps were also put up on the main gate of the university.

The posters were also doing rounds in the entire university campus. As per reports, the map of India in the poster included some parts of Pakistan while the region of Jammu and Kashmir was also depicted wrongly. The PRO of AMU claimed that the drama which was supposed to take place was based on Asghar Wajahat's 'Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya... O Jamya Nai'.

The story of the play revolves around a Muslim family (Mirzas) who migrates from Lucknow to Lahore and are allotted a Haveli, which was evacuated by a departing Hindu family. As soon as they arrive in Lahore, they find an elderly woman living in the Haveli, who claims to have ownership right and refused to leave. The Muslim family gradually settles in the haveli along with her and drops the idea of pushing her out

The drama was written in 1989, it is about partition and against communalism. The drama was to be staged at the university.