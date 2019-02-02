AMU admission 2019: AMU application form available now; Where, how to apply

Aligarh, Feb 2: AMU application form for 2019 admission is now available on official website amucontrollerexams.com. AMU 2019 application form was released from 1st February 2019.

AMU or Aligarh Muslim University offers admission in various courses like B.Tech, B.Arch, B.Com (Hons.), B.Sc, MBA, B.Ed, BA. LLB, etc. Students seeking for admission in MBBS/BDS courses offered by AMU have to qualify in the NEET examination.

Click here to get details of courses offered by the AMU.

AMU Exam Date 2019; AMU application form last date:

The last date of application form for B.Sc/ B.Com (Hons)/B.A. (Hons.) courses is February 28, 2019. The test date for these courses is April 7, 2019.

The last date of application form for B.Tech/B.Arch courses is March 4, 2019. The test date for these courses is April 28, 2019.

The last date for MBA/MBA (IB)/ P.G. Diploma in Islamic Banking & Finance and most of the other courses is March 6, 2019.2.2

Steps to fill AMU 2019 application form:

Visit the official website dt.amucontrollerexams.com

Register using your correct email and mobile number

Login using your username and password

Fill your applications with correct details

Click on submit

Download the form for future references