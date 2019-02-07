  • search
    AMU 2019: AMU application forms, AMU admission process; All information here

    By
    |

    AMU 2019 admission process in underway and AMU application forms for admission to various courses offered by the Aligarh Muslim University are available on official website amucontrollerexams.com.

    AMU or Aligarh Muslim University offers admission in various courses like B.Tech, B.Arch, B.Com (Hons.), B.Sc, MBA, B.Ed, BA. LLB, etc. Students seeking for admission in MBBS/BDS courses offered by AMU have to qualify in the NEET examination.

    AMU 2019 application form was released from 1st February 2019. Click here to get complete details of courses offered by the Aligarh Muslim University.

    AMU courses; AMU exam dates and AMU admission form links:

    • For complete guide to AMU admissions 2019: Click Here
    • For complete list of AMU courses fee and payment details: Click Here 
    • The last date of application form for B.Sc/ B.Com (Hons)/B.A. (Hons.) courses offered by the AMU is February 28, 2019. The test date for these courses is April 7, 2019.
    • The last date of application form for AMU's B.Tech/B.Arch courses is March 4, 2019. The test date for these courses is April 28, 2019.
    • The last date for MBA/MBA (IB)/ P.G. Diploma in Islamic Banking & Finance course offered by the AMU and most of the other courses is March 6, 2019.2.2.
    • For complete information on all the courses offered by Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Course durations, AMU exams dates and AMU application process Click Here.
    • In the pdf that opens after clicking on the above link, the course details and AMU exam dates are after page number 30.

    AMU 2019 admission process: Steps to fill up AMU application form-

    • Visit the official website dt.amucontrollerexams.com
    • Register using your correct email and mobile number
    • Login using your username and password
    • Choose the course you wish to apply for.
    • Fill your applications with correct details
    • Click on submit
    • Download the form for future references

    Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) is an Indian public central university. It was originally established by Sir Syed Ahmad Khan as Mohammedan Anglo-Oriental College in 1875. The Muhammadan Anglo-Oriental College became Aligarh Muslim University in 1920.[3] The main campus of AMU is located in the city of Aligarh. Spread over 467.6 hectares, AMU offers more than 300 courses in both traditional and modern branches of education.

