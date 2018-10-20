Amritsar train accident: Sidhu visits injured hospital, says 'train did not blow the horn'

Amritsar Train Dussehra Tragedy: Navjot Singh Sidhu meets victims at Hospital | Oneindia News

Amritsar, Oct 20: Congress leader and Punjab Minsiter Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday (October 20) visited those injured in the Amritsar train accident. Sidhu, who visited Civil Hospital in Amritsar, said "the train did not blow the horn".

Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani had earlier said the driver blew the horn and tried to apply the brakes

Hundreds of people had gathered at Joda Phatak in Amritsar for Dussehra celebrations on Friday evening when a train coming from Jalandhar ran over a crowd standing on the tracks.

61 people were killed and over 50 were injured.

"The accident occurred within a matter minutes when the train came at a high speed. The train did not blow the horn. CM has ordered an investigation into the incident," Sidhu said.

"It was a sad and an unfortunate incident. It is necessary to understand that it was an accident. There has been negligence but it was never intentional or motivated," he added.

The Indian Railways has said that the Amritsar mishap happened because of trespassing, adding that the trains move on those track regularly. Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani said the driver of the train, which mowed down 61 people, blew the horn and tried to apply the brakes, but the train needs 625 metres to come to a halt .

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Friday ordered an inquiry into the tragic Amritsar train accident.

All services on Jalandhar-Amritsar route remained suspended three hours after Dussehra revellers standing across railway tracks were mowed down by a train near Amritsar Friday evening, a railway official said. While some trains are being diverted, many are stationed near Jalandhar, he said, as per PTI report.

Eighttrains have been cancelled, 5 trains diverted, 10 trains short-terminated and 5 trains short-originated today following Amritsar Train Accident between Amritsar & Manawala, reported ANI.