Amritsar tragedy: Locals continue to sit-in protest, demand compensation for victims

Amritsar, Oct 21: The situation remained tense on Sunday as locals continued to protest at Joda Patak where 59 Dussehra revellers were mowed down by a train.

One security personnel was injured after protesters pelted stones on police when being asked to clear railway tracks where they were protesting against Amritsar Train Accident.

Head Constable Amritpal Singh said 'They're pelting stones.He received injuries in his eyes.'

Also Read | Blame game continues on Amritsar issue but police have information about the programme

The Punjab Police has deployed its personnel, including commandos, to manage the crowd.

The Rapid Action Force is also present in the Joda Patak area.

The district administration has said out of 59 people who were mowed down by the speeding Jalandhar-Amritsar train Friday, 40 have been identified.

Meanwhile, Railway officials said no permission was sought from them either and ruled out an inquiry by the department into what they said was the worst accident due to 'trespass' on railway tracks.

Also Read | Amritsar: Did political clout lead to clearance to hold event at unsafe venue

The Punjab government had on Saturday ordered a magisterial probe into the accident, while railways has ruled out any inquiry on its part.