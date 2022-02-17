Amritsar-bound Vistara flight makes emergency landing at Delhi Airport due to technical snag

'Can’t permit such behaviour on flights': Court refuses to entertain Kunal's plea against fly ban

New Delhi, Feb 17: An Amritsar-bound Vistara flight made an emergency landing at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday morning due to a technical snag in the aircraft.

The flight number UK-697 with 146 passengers on the flight took off from the Indira Gandhi International Airport for Amritsar.

Soon after taking off, the pilot detected the snag, following which he immediately contacted the airport authorities.

"A technical snag was detected on Vistara flight UK 697 operating Delhi to Amritsar on 17 February 2022. As a precautionary step, the pilots decided to turn-back and landed safely at the IGI Airport," the airline spokesperson said in a statement.

"Another aircraft was immediately arranged to fly the passengers to Amritsar which took off at 1330hrs post a technical inspection. Inconvenience to passengers is deeply regretted. Safety of our customers and staff is our top priority," the statement added.

Story first published: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 15:40 [IST]