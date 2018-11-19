Amritsar blast is clear case of terrorism, says Amarinder Singh

Chandigarh, Nov 19: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, who visited the site of Amritsar blast, called the attack as 'clear case of terrorism'. State Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu was also present.

Speaking to media after the visiting the blast site, Amarinder Singh, said, "Investigation is going on. There are some leads which our police is following up. I am hopeful that we will soon catch the culprits."

Also Read | Nirankari Bhawan attack: Punjab govt announces Rs 50 lakh reward for info on suspects

"All those injured are out of danger. This is a clear case of terrorism and we'll deal with it, " he said. Also, Captain Amarinder Singh visited Guru Nanak Hospital to meet those injured in the blast.

Amritsar blast: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh visits Guru Nanak Hospital to meet those injured. pic.twitter.com/02nrpHKMk5 — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2018

Reacting to controversial comment on Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat by AAP leader HS Phoolka, he said, "AAP leader HS Phoolka is unstable."

Also Read | Amritsar attack: Did ISI try to drive a wedge between Nirankari and mainstream Sikhs

Three people were killed and at least 20 others were injured in the blast at the Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar's Adliwal village on Sunday. Bike-borne assailants allegedly fired shots and hurled grenade inside the premises of the Nirankari Bhawan.