3 dead, 15 injured in Amritsar attack, Khalistani terror link under probe

Amritsar, Nov 19: Three people were killed and 10 others were injured after a blast at Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar's Rajasansi village on Sunday. The incident occurred around 12 noon when hundreds of people had gathered here to participate in the event. The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals.

The blast occurred at a congregation of the Nirankari, a spiritual organisation, in Adliwal village of Amritsar, said deputy commissioner, Kamaldeep Singh Sangha, adding that three people were killed and several injured.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh suspected Sunday Pakistan's ISI-backed Khalistani or Kashmiri militants' role in the Amritsar terror attack that killed three persons and injured twenty others, and vowed that he would not let the "forces of terror" destroy the state's "hard-earned peace".

"The possibility of involvement of ISI-backed Khalistani or Kashmiri terror groups could not be ruled out (in the Amritsar terror attack)," said Amarinder Singh in an official statement, adding the forensic teams have been rushed to the spot and "all angles were being investigated".

The chief minister said his government was "on the top of things" and would "get to the bottom of the incident" soon and ensure that the culprits are nabbed and brought to book. "Nobody will be allowed to get away with trying to disturb the peace and harmony of the state," he said.

Eyewitnesses said that hand grenades were lobbed inside the premises of the Nirankari Bhawan around an hour back. The Punjab Police, however, have not named anyone or suspected any organisation for the act.

The police have confirmed that Zakir Moosa has no connection with this blast. Earlier, he had masterminded and guided the Maqsudan Police Station hand-grenade blasts of September 14.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh announced Rs. 5 lakh compensation for the kin of the dead and free treatment for the injured.