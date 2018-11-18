Amritsar: 3 dead, 10 injured in a blast at Nirankari Bhawan

Amritsar, Nov 19: Three people were killed and 10 others were injured after a blast at Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar's Rajasansi village on Sunday.

The blast occurred at a congregation of the Nirankari, a spiritual organisation, in Adliwal village of Amritsar, said deputy commissioner, Kamaldeep Singh Sangha, adding that three people were killed and several injured.

The police have not ruled out a terror angle to the blast.

Eyewitnesses said that hand grenades were lobbed inside the premises of the Nirankari Bhawan around an hour back. The Punjab Police, however, have not named anyone or suspected any organisation for the act.

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh announced Rs. 5 lakh compensation for the kin of the dead and free treatment for the injured.