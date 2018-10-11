Amrapali directors to be kept under police watch, without mobiles: SC

Amrapali Directors under watch

A bench of Justices UU Lalit and DY Chandrachud said that the three company officials will be kept under police watch at a hotel in Noida and their movements and mobile phone use will be restricted during the period.

The three directors - Anil Kumar Sharma, Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar - will not be allowed the use of any mobile phones or telephones without permission and will remain under police watch, the top court said.

Contempt notice against the three

The apex court also issued contempt notice against the three - Anil Kumar Sharma, Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar - for defying various court orders, and sought their reply in four weeks.

The three have been asked to present themselves before the SHO of Noida Sector 62 on Friday before 8 am and directed the Noida police to take them to the sealed properties where the documents of the group companies will be catalogued.

Sealed properties to be open rom 8 AM to 6 PM

The apex court said the sealed properties of the Amrapali group in Noida and Greater Noida will be open from 8 AM to 6 PM for cataloguing of documents for next 15 days.

Earlier in the day the group had informed the apex court that its nine properties in Noida, Greater Noida, Rajgir and Buxar in Bihar have been sealed in compliance with the court's order.