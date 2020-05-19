Amphan now a 'super cyclone'; to make landfall near West Bengal coast on Wednesday evening

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 19: Super Cyclone Amphan is expected to make landfall on the eastern coast of India on Wednesday evening, with the biggest impact in South and North 24 Parganas and East Medinipur districts of West Bengal.

"Amphan is now a 'super cyclone' and it is a serious issue, the only other cyclone of this magnitude was in Odisha in 1999 and it was very deadly," said National Disaster Response Force DG S.N. Pradhan.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued an orange alert in Odisha and West Bengal, while heavy rainfall is expected in Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya, as well as parts of Bangladesh from May 19 to May 21.

The cyclonic storm is also likely to impact North Odisha coastal districts including Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak and Balasore districts.

On Monday, PM Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting today to review the response measures against cyclone 'Amphan' developing in the Bay of Bengal. PM took full stock of the situation and reviewed the response preparedness as well as the evacuation plan presented by the NDRF.