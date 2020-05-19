AMPHAN: Heavy rainfall warning in these states

  • search
    New Delhi, May 19: Heavy rainfall is expected several places due to the Super Cyclonic Storm, AMPHAN.

    The latest update on the rain fall situation in these areas are as follows:

    Odisha:

    Rainfall has commenced over coastal Odisha since early hours of today. Rainfall intensity is likely to increase gradually and become maximum during 19th night to 20th afternoon.

    Light to moderate rainfall is very likely at most places of coastal Odisha with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Bhadrak Districts and isolated heavy falls over Jajpur, Balasore, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Khordha & Puri districts on 19th May and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over north coastal Odisha (Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak and Keonjhargarh Districts) on 20th May 2020.

    West Bengal:

    Coastal districts of Gangetic West Bengal (East Medinipur, South & North 24 Parganas) are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall at many places commencing from today, the 19th May afternoon. Rainfall intensity is likely to increase gradually and become maximum on 20th May. Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places & extremely heavy falls at isolated places likely over Gangetic West Bengal (east & west Medinipur, south & north 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hoogli, Kolkata and adjoining districts)on 20th May and isolated heavy rain over interior districts on 21st May 2020.

    Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim:

    Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places over Malda & Dinajpur districts on 20th May and over most of the districts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 21st May 2020.

    Assam & Meghalaya:

    Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places over the western districts of Assam & Meghalaya on 21st May.

