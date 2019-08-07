  • search
    Amity University website hacked; Placement page asks for jobs at Porn sites

    By Simran Kashyap
    Noida, Aug 07: Amid the ongoing college and university admissions, an official webite of Amity University amity.edu has been hacked and the university students and aspirants are advised to avoid using the site for a while.

    The placement page of the university is asking for $5000 (more than Rs 3 lakh) for students to get jobs at Pornhub.com, Xvideos.com, Porn.com along with other top recruiting cells such as Bajaj Allianz and British Airways.

    BJP's official website hacked, shows error message

    It currently reads, "No Placements. F**k off we wont give you any placements, you students are useless. What do you think ? yahi hamara kaam hai? (sic.)." It further asks for USD 5000 (more than Rs 3 lakh) in return to get a student placed at XXX websites.

    After scrolling down the hacked page, under the section of "Corporates Where Amitians Are Working" Porn websites are mentioned along with top companies.

    However, officials are yet to comment on this matter.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 17:51 [IST]
