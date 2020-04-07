  • search
    Amitabh teams up with Rajinikanth, Ranbir, Alia for short film on social distancing

    By PTI
    Mumbai, Apr 07: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has unveiled a short film, "Family", which talks about the importance of staying at home, maintaining hygiene and social distancing in the times of the coronavirus pandemic.

    "Family", which has been conceptualised and virtually directed by Prasoon Pandey, also features Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sonali Kulkarni, Shiv Raj Kumar and Prosenjit Chatterjee.

    Amitabh Bachchan
    Bachchan posted the film on his official Twitter handle, saying, "When you see that the cause is greater than the idea you dreamt of, there is just immense joy and gratitude for all my colleagues and friends in the making of this historic effort. We are one and we shall overcome. Jai Hind!" The made-at-home film, which aired across Sony Networks on Monday night, chronicles a family's effort to find a misplaced pair of sunglasses belonging to Bachchan's character.

    At the end of the short, the 77-year-old actor said artistes from several industries came together to make the film, but no one stepped out of their house.

    "Every artiste shot their own section in their own house. You too, please stay indoors. That's the only way to keep yourself safe from the dangerous coronavirus. Stay indoors, stay safe."

    On Sunday, it was announced that Bachchan has pledged monthly ration to support 1,00,000 households of daily wage workers belonging to the All India Film Employees Confederation who were severely affected by the 21-day lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The actor called Indian film industry as a united family but said there is another "huge family" which supports and works with them -- workers and daily wage earners.

    "They are facing great difficulty due to the lockdown. We all have come together and teamed up, with the help of sponsors and TV channel, to raise a fund.

    This fund will be distributed to our workers and daily wage earners to provide them with some relief in these tough times," Bachchan said.

    The initiative is supported by Sony Pictures Networks India and Kalyan Jewellers.

