Amitabh has a pen worth Rs 9 lakh: Find out what Jaya Bachchan’s affidavit states

Jaya Bachchan, the Samajwadi Party candidate for the Rajya Sabha could be the richest candidate with assets worth Rs 1,000 crore. She is set to beat Ravindra Kishore Sinha of the BJP as the richest Parliamentarian.

Sinha, the BJP MP in the Rajya Sabha had declared assets worth Rs 800 crore in 2014.

In 2012, Jaya had declared assets worth Rs 493 crore. As per her fresh affidavit, she has said she along with her husband Amitabh Bachchan have immovable assets worth over Rs 460 crore.

Further, it was stated that she and her husband owned jewellery worth Rs 62 crore. Giving the breakup she said that while she owned jewellery worth Rs 26 crore, in the case of her husband it was over Rs 36 crore.

The affidavit also states that they own vehicles worth Rs 13 crore. It includes a Rolls-Royce, three Mercedes, a Porsche and a Range Rover. Amitabh also owns a Tata Nano car and a tractor. Amitabh and Jaya own watches worth around Rs 3.4 crore and Rs 51 lakh, respectively.

The affidavit also states that Amitabh possesses a pen worth Rs 9 lakh. A declaration regarding a property measuring 3,175 sqm in Brignogan Plage in France is also made. Further, the affidavit states that they have properties at Gandhinagar, Noida, Bhopal, Pune and Ahmedabad.

Amitabh owns a 3-acre plot worth Rs 5.7 crore in Daulatpur area of Barabanki district while Jaya has a 1.22-hectare agricultural plot worth Rs 2.2 crore in Kakori area of Lucknow.

