Amitabh Bachchan falls ill during shooting in Jodhpur

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, 75, on Tuesday fell ill during the shooting of 'Thugs of Hindostan' in Rajasthan's Jodhpur area. Aa per media reports, a team of doctors has been rushed from Mumbai in a charted plane to tend to the actor in Jodhpur.

The 75-year-old actor is wrapping his part in YRF's ambitious project co-starring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Fatima Sana Sheikh.

"I am getting my team of doctors in tomorrow morning to fiddle around with my body and set me up again .. i will rest and keep informed in process," he wrote.

The 75-year-old actor wrote on his blog, ''Ya .. so .. its 5 am .. the morning after the night that began yesterday .. for work .. some people need to work for a living .. and work hard ..Its been rough .. but when ever did any be achieved without it .. there is struggle and disappointment and pain and sweat and tears .. then the expectation of all working out .. sometimes it does, most of the times not .. that not is the catalyst .. when they say not, it is the right impetus to say and deliver that it has been successful and achieved..''

Besides Thugs of Hindostan, Amitabh Bachchan is also shooting for 102 Not Out that will release in May this year. In this film, Amitabh plays the role of a 102-year-old man, Rishi plays his 75-year-old son. The last time we saw Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor together on screen was 27 years ago.

OneIndia News

