    Amitabh Bachchan discharged from hospital after testing negative for COVID-19

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Aug 02: Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has been discharged from hospital after testing negative for novel coronavirus.

    Amitabh Bachchan

    Making the announcesment his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan posted "My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him."

    Amitabh, 77, and Abhishek were admitted to Nanavati hospital after they tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11.In a following tweet, Abhishek said he is still COVID-19 positive and will remain under medical care.

    "I, unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I'll beat this and come back healthier! Promise," he added.

    Abhishek's wife, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 46, and eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya were discharged from the hospital on Monday after testing negative for COVID-19.

