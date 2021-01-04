Amitabh Bachchan discharged from hospital after testing negative for COVID-19

Heartning to be back from hospital, praying for Abhishek: Amitabh Bachchan

After Jaya's RS speech, Bachchans to get additional security

RBI ropes in Amitabh Bachchan for customer awareness campaign

Rashmika Mandanna to share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Vikas Bahl’s next

Amitabh announces Sonu Sood’s film Kisaan

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Jan 04: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday announced actor Sonu Sood's upcoming film "Kisaan", to be directed by E Niwas.

The movie will be produced by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa, who made his directorial debut with the 2019 comedy "Dream Girl", starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

"All good wishes to film #Kisaan, directed by #ENiwas and acted by @SonuSood," Bachchan tweeted.

Getting offers for hero roles now, says Sonu Sood

Further details about the film are yet to be known.

Last month, Sood opened up about how filmmakers have started approaching him with lead roles in their films due to his philanthropic work for migrant workers during the coronavirus-induced lockdown last year.

Sood had said 2020 changed both his personal and professional life, especially his image of an actor, after playing antagonists in films such as "Simmba", "R... Rajkumar" and "Dabangg".