    Amit Shah's speeches contain 'only trash': Rahul Gandhi

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 06: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speeches contain "only trash" and asked people not to listen to him.

    Addressing poll rallies in Kondli and Chandni Chowk assembly constituencies of Delhi, the Congress leader claimed that unlike the leaders of other parties, he never lied in his speeches.

    File photo of Rahul Gandhi
    File photo of Rahul Gandhi

    "The speeches of PM (Narendra) Modi, (Delhi Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal are nothing but full of lies," Gandhi said.

    "I have been in politics for 15 years. You can listen to any of my speeches, you won't find a single lie. You listen to Modi, Kejriwal, Shah...leave it. Don't listen to Shah, they (his speeches) contain only trash," he said.

    BJP, AAP spreading hatred in society: Rahul Gandhi

    Polls for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 8. The results will be announced on February 11.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 6, 2020, 8:56 [IST]
