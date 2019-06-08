  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amit Shah’s security strengthened further

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 08: The security cover of Home Minister Amit Shah has been strengthened with the Delhi Police putting in place additional component of security personnel at his residence, officials said.

    The move came after Shah assumed charge of the sensitive ministry last week.

    The Delhi Police has reviewed the security of the Home Minister and moved additional component to his residence here, a senior security official said.

    File photo of Amit Shah
    File photo of Amit Shah

    Shah is currently given Z-plus security by central paramilitary forces.

    The additional forces are from the Delhi Police, the official said.

    The Home Minister, who may shift to another house, which was earlier occupied by former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, due to security reasons, could be given security by the Black Cat commandos of National Security Guard.

    Amit Shah won't settle for anything less than zero terror and no infiltration in J&K

    Meanwhile, the Delhi Police security being provided to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will continue till the task is taken over by the Army, another official said.

    Singh's residence is currently guarded by the paramilitary forces, a responsibility that may also go to the Army, the official said.

    More AMIT SHAH News

    Read more about:

    amit shah union home minister security

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue