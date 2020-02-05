Amit Shah's ‘petty conspiracy’: Kejriwal on Shaheen Bagh shooter

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 05: Rejecting allegations that the Aam Aadmi Party orchestrated this week's shooting at the Shaheen Bagh protest site, the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused Home Minister Amit Shah of "using Delhi Police" in a "petty conspiracy" to target his party ahead of polls.

"Do you think we are capable of getting such a shooting done? His family has said he has nothing to do with AAP. Such petty stunts 48 hours before elections...Anyone can tell they are using the police before the polls," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi police had said Kapil Gujjar, who shouted "Jai Shri Ram" as he fired shots near the anti-citizenship law protest at Shaheen Bagh in south Delhi on Saturday, had confessed to being a member of AAP.

They also released a photo from the shooter's phone that they said established him as an AAP member, wearing the party's trademark cap.

However, the shooter's family denying any links with AAP.

"Neither me nor my family has anything to do with AAP. They came to campaign during the Lok Sabha election (last year) and made us all wear AAP caps and that is what the photo is," Kapil's father Gaje Singh said.

Kapil Gujjar had fired two or three times in the air, standing near the spot where hundreds of women and children were sitting. While being led away, he was heard saying: "Humare desh mein sirf Hinduon ki chalegi aur kisi ki nahi (in our country only Hindus will prevail)."

Delhi will go to polls on February 8.