Amit Shah's letter 'misleading', shows BJP's attitude: Chandrababu Naidu

Responding to BJP chief Amit Shah's letter which said TDP's decision to quit the NDA alliance was 'unfortunate' and 'unilateral', Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday accused the saffron party of spreading lies.

"Amit Shah's letter is full of false information which shows their attitude. Even now Centre is providing special benefits to North Eastern states. Had Andhra Pradesh been given the same hand holding, many industries would have come to the state," Naidu said.

Naidu also denied Shah's allegation that the state government was not able to utilize the funds given to it by the Centre.

"Amit Shah in his letter says Centre gave many funds to the state, we couldn't utilise them. They're trying to say Andhra Pradesh government is incapable. Our government has good GDP, agriculture and many national awards. That's our capability. Why are you spreading lies," he asked.

While defending the BJP, Shah blamed the TDP for quitting the NDA owing to political considerations. Shah said that the decision was unfortunate and unilateral.

The BJP always had the best interest of Andhra Pradesh in mind. Even when the TDP did not have the numbers in Parliament, the BJP has ensured the best interests of AP, he further said.

TDP, once the BJP's biggest ally in the south, pulled out of the Centre on March 16.

Chandrababu Naidu's TDP is also trying to bring a no-confidence motion against the government in the Parliament.

OneIndia News

