Amit Shah’s landline numbers spoofed: Police arrest two for demanding Rs 3 crore

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 29: Two persons have been arrested for spoofing the residential and office landline numbers of Union Home Minister, Amit Shah.

The arrested persons are alleged to have spoofed the numbers from an app and demanded Rs 3 crore towards party funds. The calls were made to Haryana Power Minister, Ranjit Singh Chautala.

Delhi police sources told OneIndia that they have arrested Upkaar Singh and Jagtaar Singh, following a complaint from the Home Minister's OSD Satish Kumar. The OSD had lodged the complaint in the first week of December, the police officer also informed.

The app that was used is known as Crazy Call and the same is banned in India. The callers claimed that they were calling from Shah's residence. They said that they were party workers and had demanded Rs 3 crore. The Haryana minister who received these calls however got suspicious and approached Shah's OSD. He was informed that no such call was made, following which the OSD approached the Delhi police.

With the help of technology the police were able to find out that the calls were made through an app. The police traced the number of the accused, following which a call was made to Jagtaar Singh. He was told to come and collect the amount and when he did so, he was arrested from the spot. His questioning led to the arrest of Upkaar Singh in Chandigarh. The team of the police was led by Inspectors, Neeraj Kumar and Umesh Barthwal.