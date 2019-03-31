  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amit Shahs assets grows three times in seven years

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Gandhinagar, Mar 31: The affidavit filed on Saturday by BJP chief Amit Shah while submitting his nomination papers for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat showed that his assets had grown over three times in the last seven years.

    Amit Shahs assets grows three times in seven years
    BJP chief Amit Shah

    According to the affidavit, the movable and immovable properties of Mr Shah and his wife stood at Rs 38.81 crore, up from Rs 11.79 crore in 2012.

    Amit Shah enters Lok Sabha foray, files nomination after NDA's show of strength

    The Rs 38.81 crore figure included inherited property, both movable and immovable, of Rs 23.45 crore, the affidavit states.

    While Mr Shah had Rs 20,633 cash in hand at the time of filing the papers, his wife possessed Rs 72,578. The affidavit goes on to inform that the BJP chief and his wife do not own a car.

    More AMIT SHAH News

    Read more about:

    amit shah gandhinagar lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Sunday, March 31, 2019, 9:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 31, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue