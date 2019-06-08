  • search
    Amit Shah will make scrapping of Article 370 a reality

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, June 08: Union minister and BJP MP Anurag Thakur Friday said Article 370, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, would be scrapped as his party president Amit Shah has promised so.

    Speaking to reporters here, Thakur said Friday, "If our party President (and now Union Home Minister Amit Shah) said that article 370 would be scrapped from Jammu and Kashmir, it would become a reality."

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    Shah had promised during Lok Sabha election campaign that Article 370 would be scrapped if Narendra Modi is reelected as prime minister.

    Amit Shah's security strengthened further

    Thakur, the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, also took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying he has "failed on all fronts".

    Thakur termed the priorities of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur as his own for the state.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 8, 2019, 12:32 [IST]
