Amit Shah to visit Odisha in April, will attend public meetings and youth conferences

Bhubaneswar, Mar 19: BJP Odisha president Basant Panda has said that party president Amit Shah will visit the state in April. Shah is likely to arrive during the first or second week of April, Panda said in Bhubaneswar yesterday.

During the visit, the BJP chief will attend public meetings and youth conferences in western districts like Sambalpur, Kalahandi, Sundargarh, Bolangir and Sonepur.

Shah is also expected to interact with local BJP leaders and prepare strategies to make the party's base stronger ahead of the 2019 Assembly polls. The BJP president, on a three-day visit to the state in September last year, had said that Odisha was among the three focus states for the party.

Recently, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was in Odisha. Pradhan had exuded confidence of the BJP coming to power in the state in 2019 and exhorted the youth to work hard. The farmers, teachers, unemployed youth and women are all disgusted with the 18-year-misrule of the BJD government, he had said.

PTI

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day