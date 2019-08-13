  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amit Shah unlikely to visit J&K on Aug 15

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 13: While some reports earlier today claimed that Amit Shah may visit Jammu and Kashmir on August 15, what has now emerged is that the Home Minister has no plans to visit Srinagar.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah has no plans to visit Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on 15th August, reported ANI, quoting sources.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    A Hindustan Times report quoting a senior home ministry official stated that the Home Minister's may be possible but would depend on ground reports.

    The situation has been tense in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5 when the Centre decided to revoke Article 370. Restrictions were further reduced in Kashmir on Tuesday.

    [Restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir may go after Independence Day]

    National Security Adviser Ajit Doval is in Kashmir for almost a week now. He is taking stock of the situation and several videos of him interacting with the locals came out in the last few days.

    More AMIT SHAH News

    Read more about:

    amit shah jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 20:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue