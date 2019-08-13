Amit Shah unlikely to visit J&K on Aug 15

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Aug 13: While some reports earlier today claimed that Amit Shah may visit Jammu and Kashmir on August 15, what has now emerged is that the Home Minister has no plans to visit Srinagar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has no plans to visit Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on 15th August, reported ANI, quoting sources.

A Hindustan Times report quoting a senior home ministry official stated that the Home Minister's may be possible but would depend on ground reports.

The situation has been tense in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5 when the Centre decided to revoke Article 370. Restrictions were further reduced in Kashmir on Tuesday.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval is in Kashmir for almost a week now. He is taking stock of the situation and several videos of him interacting with the locals came out in the last few days.