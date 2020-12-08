Amit Shah to meet protesting farmers at 7 pm today

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 08: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called the protesting farmers for talks this evening, a day before the sixth round of investigations to end the protests against the farm laws.

Farmer leaders to meet Amit Shah today ahead of 6th round of talks on Dec 9th|Oneindia News

The invite by Shah came on a day when a nationwide Bharat Bandh was called by the protesting farmers. Farmer leader, Rakesh Tikait said that he received a phone call. Shah has called a meeting. We have been called at 7 pm, he also said. He also said that the farmer leaders who are protesting on the highway would meet the home minister.

The fifth round of talks were held on December 5. The government on Saturday told representatives of agitating farmers that their concerns are being looked into but the union leaders stuck to their demand for repeal of the legislations and threatened to walk out of the talks. The government side, however, managed to convince the farmer leaders to continue the talks. The sixth round of talks will be held tomorrow.