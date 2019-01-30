Amit Shah to launch his poll strategy in UP today

  • search
    Lucknow, Jan 30: BJP President Amit Shah will be in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday to hold booth-level meetings in Lucknow and Kanpur.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party has revived its tried and tested electoral strategy of 'mera booth sabse mazboot', which will be re-launched in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday in the presence of Party president Amit Shah.

    The strategy is the brainchild of BJP president Amit Shah and in the run up to 2014 Lok Sabha polls, he, as BJP general secretary and in-charge of UP, had experimented it with great success.

    Shah will be reaching Lucknow on January 30 , where he will hold meetings with the booth in-charges to take stock of the preparations for the Lok Sabha polls. On the same day he will also hold meeting in Kanpur too with 4 more meetings in the state in next 10 days time.

    Shah is also expected to dwell on the aspect of BSP-SP alliance and guide booth-level presidents on how to counter the challenge and make voters aware that it is an alliance of 'corrupt and casteist forces' while the BJP booth-level president is the 'yoddha' (warrior) of the party.

    Senior BJP leaders, who are scheduled to tour the state include former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, party's UP incharge and Union Health Minister JP Nadda, UP co-incharge Govardhan Bhai Jhadapiya, BJP vice-president Dushyant Gautam, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Sushil Modi, and former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Raman Singh.

    There are 1.63 lakh polling booths in Uttar Pradesh and with 21 members each at nearly 1.4 lakh booths, over 29 lakh party workers will be deployed for ensuring the success of party candidates in the Lok Sabha elections.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 9:01 [IST]
