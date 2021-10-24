YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amit Shah to inaugurate research centre at IIT Jammu, address rally today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 24: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, will today inaugrate two phases of a multi-disciplinary research centre. The home minister will also lay the foundation stone of the third phase of the centre at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jammu on the second day of his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

    Amit Shah to inaugurate research centre at IIT Jammu, address rally today

    Shah is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

    The home minister will also address a public rally at the ground adjoining the fourth bridge over Tawi river in Bhagwati Nagar. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) president of the Jammu & Kashmir Ravinder Raina said earlier said that it will be a "huge public rally".

    More AMIT SHAH News  

    Read more about:

    amit shah

    Story first published: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 10:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 24, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X