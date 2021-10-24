Amit Shah to inaugurate research centre at IIT Jammu, address rally today

New Delhi, Oct 24: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, will today inaugrate two phases of a multi-disciplinary research centre. The home minister will also lay the foundation stone of the third phase of the centre at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jammu on the second day of his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

The home minister will also address a public rally at the ground adjoining the fourth bridge over Tawi river in Bhagwati Nagar. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) president of the Jammu & Kashmir Ravinder Raina said earlier said that it will be a "huge public rally".

