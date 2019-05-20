Amit Shah to host a dinner for NDA leaders tomorrow, says report

  • search
    New Delhi, May 20: With most of the Exit Polls predicting a comfortable win for the BJP led alliance, party president Amit Shah would host a dinner for NDA leaders on Tuesday, reports said while quoting sources. The Union Council of Ministers are also likely to meet tomorrow.

    The result of Lok Sabha elections would be declared on May 23, but the exit polls that came out on Sunday evening predicted a win for NDA, with some predicting that the BJP may get absolute majority on its own.

    This development also comes amid some remarks made by the JD (U) leaders on TV channels yesterday. They expressed happiness about NDA win, but in a veiled manner said that they would hope that the BJP sticks to 'Alliance Dharma'.

    India completed its mammoth seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on Sunday when 59 seats across eight states and union territories voted in the last phase.

    As soon as the voting was over, various news channels came up with their Exit Polls. Majority of the Exit Polls predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will once again lead the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will achieve majority figure of 272 on its own.

