    Amit Shah to hold meeting with BJP core group to decide on alliance in Maharashtra, Haryana

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 26: Home minister Amit Shah is expected to hold a meeting with top party leaders on Thursday to decide on the vexed issue of stitching an alliance for contesting the upcoming assembly election in Haryana and Maharashtra.

    The meeting on Thursday has been scheduled ahead of Sunday's meeting of Central Election Committee.

    Amit Shah to hold meeting with BJP core group to decide on alliance in Maharashtra, Haryana
    Home minister Amit Shah

    The meeting on 26 September will be attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state core committee leaders from Maharashtra and Haryana at the BJP headquarters in Delhi.

    Haryana Assembly polls: BJP meeting to finalise candidates on Sep 29

    The meeting is also likely to be attended by the party's working president JP Nadda, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP's Haryana in-charge Anil Jain and Haryana election in-charge Narendra Singh Tomar among others.

    It has been called to discuss candidates and party's poll strategy ahead of the key CEC meet on Sunday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from attending the UN General Assembly session in the US.

