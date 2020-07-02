Amit Shah to hold meeting with 3 CMs to review COVID-19 crisis in Delhi-NCR today

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, July 02: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting on Thursday with the Chief Ministers of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana over the coronavirus crisis.

Home Minister Amit Shah to chair a meeting via video conference with UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, to review the COVID-19 situation in Delhi-NCR.

Earlier, Shah had a meeting in June with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on the coronavirus situation in the national capital where it was decided to hold more robust contact tracing, revamp the entire containment zone strategy and strengthen medical services in areas most affected by the virus.

India will win both battles under PM Modi’s leadership: Amit Shah on COVID, India-China standoff

Shah told Delhi govt that every death of the state should be reported to the centre.

Covid fears gives rise to apathy: Family forced to store body in freezer | Oneindia News

Days after Shah's meeting national capital reported highest number of 21,144 tests in a single day following strategy of very aggressive testing and isolation and the number of testing that increased four times.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday COVID-19 situation in the national capital is under control and earlier it was predicted that by 30th June Delhi would have 1 lakh cases out of which 60,000 would be active cases but today the state only has 26,000 active cases.

"This is the result of everyone's hard work. We have been able to control the situation", Kejriwal said.

Also, earlier around 31 out of 100 people whose samples were collected tested positive for Coronavirus which comes down to 13 in the state.