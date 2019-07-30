  • search
    Amit Shah to head GoM to suggest measures on combating lynching

    New Delhi, July 30: An empowered group of ministers which was formed to suggest measures to combat lynching will be headed by Union Home Minister, Amit Shah.

    The members now include, External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, Transport Minister, Nitin Gadkari, Law Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Social Justice Minister, Thawar Chand Gehlot.

    File photo of Amit Shah
    File photo of Amit Shah

    It may be recalled that the Supreme Court had issued notice to the Centre and the National Human Rights Commission on a plea that sought the implementation of the July 2018 verdict laying down several preventive measures to combat lynching.

    Shah says Yediyurappa will provide stable government

    In the Rajya Sabha, minister of state for home, G Kishan Reddy had said that the government had constituted a GoM to deliberate on this issue and also make recommendations.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 10:47 [IST]
