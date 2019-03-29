Amit Shah to file nomination from Gandhinagar tomorrow; Rajnath, Thackeray and Badal to accompany

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 29: BJP President Amit Shah to file nomination for upcoming Lok Sabha Elections2 019 from Gandhinagar, Gujarat, tomorrow.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari and leaders of BJP's allies such as Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, SAD supremo Parkash Singh Badal and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan will be present during party president Amit Shah's filing of nomination.

Meet 63-year-old Lalthlamuani, Mizoram's first woman candidate among 6 in fray for lone seat

The presence of the top BJP-led NDA brass at the event is being seen by observers as a show of support for Shah and an acknowledgement of him being the second most powerful leader in the alliance after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah is replacing BJP veteran L K Advani, who had been winning uninterrupted from Gandhinagar since 1998, from the prestigious constituency.

All these leaders are likely to accompany him in a road-show in Ahmedabad on Saturday, before filing of the nomination.

Shah, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat, has been nominated by the BJP for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat.

Last date for filing nominations is April 4. Polling for all the 26 seats of Gujarat will take place on April 23.