Amit Shah to felicitate ‘MISA Vasi’ on June 26

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah is so per-occupied in making strategy for 2019 Lok Sabha elections that despite the party seeking time for Yoga Day in Delhi and a programme at Kota in Rajasthan, he could not spare time for these events.

However, Shah was continuously meeting with the BJP leaders and leaders from its affiliate organisations to get feedback, suggestions and what more needs to done by the party.

Prime minister Narendra Modi and his 59 ministerial colleagues were part of the fourth edition of the Yoga Day celebrations across the country with the PM participating in the programme in Dehradun. Even President Ramnath Kovind celebrated the day in Surinam.

On being asked a senior BJP leader on condition of annonimity said that this must not be looked at if he was making a distance from it rather he was too busy with his meeting which were pre-decided. He had to meet leaders from the BJP and other affiliate organisations.

The BJP president is in Delhi for two days before he goes to Jammu and Kashmir. Sources said that Shah was also invited to participate in a programme at Kota in which Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev were supposed to participate but he did not give his assent.

However, the venue where Shah was supposed to participate as chief guest was attended by BJP national general secretary (organisations) Ram Lal, general secretary Arun Singh, Union minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, national spokesperson Sambit Patra, media cell co-convener Sambit Patra and headquarters in-charge Mahendra Pandey.

The party President appears to be completely in elections mode with back to back meetings in Delhi where he had a meeting with state leaders on June 20. On June 21, he met with office-bearers of Bharatiya Majdoor Sangh.

In the evening he had met such 350 tech savvy BJP workers who have at least 10000 followers on social media. A late evening meeting is scheduled with BJP SC Morcha, core group of Delhi BJP and all the seven MPs of Delhi.

Sources informed that the BJP president will be meeting leaders of Haryana on June 22 at Haryana Bhawan in Delhi where performance evaluation of all BJP MP will be done by the party's monitoring committee.

In this meeting national general secretary (organisation) Ram Lal, general secretary Anil Jain, Haryana CM Manohar Lal, state BJP president Subhash Barala and state general secretary (organisation) Suresh Bhatt and BJP leader Krishna Pal Gurjar besides state cabinet ministers will be present.

The BJP president will be visiting Jammu to participate in Balidan Diwan programme organised by the state BJP where too the party president will have election related meetings with the BJP, the RSS and VHP leaders. Amit Shah will be accompanied by Shyama Prashad Mukherjee Foundation chairman Dr Anirban Ganguly.

The party president will reach Dehradun on June 24, where he will meet party MPs, MLAs, state office-bearers, district presidents and morcha and cell leaders for Lok Sabha elections and organisational programmes in mind.

Shah also has plans to visit his home state Gujarat on June 25-26 to participate in a programme to commemorate emergency in Ahmedabad that will be observed as Black Day. He will participate in Chintan Shivir and facilitate such people on June 26 under Misa Wasi programme who were arrested under MISA Law.

The party president will be in West Bengal on June 27-28 to address a rally in Purulia and he has plans to meet family members of the BJP workers killed by the TMC workers in the Purulia districts but sources informed that permission has not so far been granted by the state government.

