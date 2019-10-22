  • search
    Amit Shah to celebrate Diwali during 4-day visit to Gujarat

    Ahmedabad, Oct 22: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a four-day visit of Gujarat from October 25 to dedicate and lay foundation stones of various projects in his Lok Sabha constituency Gandhinagar. He is expected to celebrate Diwali and Gujarati New Year on October 27-28 along with his family in his home state, a senior BJP leader said.

    Amit Shah

    On October 25, Shah would distribute financial assistance to beneficiaries of various government schemes at a programme to be held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, said Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani on Tuesday. As per a government release, Shah would allot houses built by the Gandhinagar Urban Development Authority to beneficiaries at the same venue.

    He would then head to nearby Kalol town, which is part of his Lok Sabha seat, to inaugurate a bridge and also lay the foundation stone of an office for Kalol APMC. The BJP chief will distribute kits to disabled people in Kalol and address people at another programme there. On October 26, Shah would dedicate various projects, including an overbridge, at a function in Bopal area on the outskirts of Ahmedabad city.

    Later, he would reach Sanand in Ahmedabad district to lay foundation stone for various projects and distribute financial assistance to government beneficiaries, said Vaghani. Vaghani said Shah will celebrate Diwali and Gujarati New Year with his family on October 27-28 in the state.

