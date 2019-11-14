Amit Shah to attend 1st pink ball day-night test match with Mamata, Hasina

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Nov 14: The BJP national president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to attend the India's first ever day and night cricket test match on November 22 in the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also will be presented at the even on this day. The match will be played India vs Bangladesh.

Many eminent sportsperson like - Abhinav Bindra, Mary Kom, Sachine Tendulkar will also be present at the program. The sportsperson will be felicitated at the event. Another interesting thing of this match is the game will be played with a pink ball.

On this day country will witness a huge galore at the Eden. Country is likely to hear a speech by the master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, said the Cricket Association of Bengal's (CAB) Secretary Avishek Dalmiya to a news agency.

Mamata attacks Maha Guv, says some people in constitutional posts acting like BJP mouthpieces

He said that, they have invited even former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni, he might be heard doing commentary.

The CAB secretary also said that the para-troopers will come down with the pink ball before the match would flag off.

Many more interesting events are also planned for the guests, the CAB has planned chat shows during the lunch breaks with the cricket celebrities like - Sourav Ganguly, Sachin, Dravid, Laxman and Kumble, etc.

The CAB has also kept some event like social activities- some the HIV affected kids will be seen playing in the background. Post the chat show breast cancer survivors will be felicitated by the cricketers.

Mamata asks centre to send team to visit 'Bulbul’ hit areas

The awareness campaign for breast cancer is marked with pink colour, hence CAB they have planned the pink ball concept for the test match.

The first pink ball match took place in India was in Kolkata on 18 July 2016. It was also a CAB Super League Final between local cricket clubs of Kolkata- Bhowanipore Club and Mohan Bagan.