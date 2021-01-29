YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Republic Day 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amit Shah defers visit to West Bengal

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 29: Home Minister Amit Shah has postponed his visit to West Bengal amid farmers' protest at Delhi's borders.

    Sources did not give the reason for the deferment of his trip during which he was to address two rallies on Saturday and Sunday, but it comes as farmers have intensified their protests against three farm laws amid incidents of clashes with "locals" at some places.

    Amit Shah to address two rallies in Bengal on weekend

    BJP sources said Shah will arrive in Kolkata on Friday night and start his public programmes on Saturday with a visit to ISKCON (International Society of Krishna Consciousness) in Mayapur and later address a rally at Thakurnagar. He will also address his party''s social media volunteers in Kolkata in the evening.

    Shah was to attend several programmes as the BJP steps up its campaign in the state where assembly elections are expected to be held in April-May.

    Republic Day mayhem: Shah meets injured police personnel

      PM Modi on what to expect from Union Budget 2021 | Oneindia News

      The saffron party has emerged as the main challenger to the ruling Trinamool Congress, headed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in the state.

      The party is pulling out all stops to end her 10-year-old reign and has deputed a number of senior leaders, including Union ministers, to its state campaign.

      More AMIT SHAH News

      Read more about:

      amit shah West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X