  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amit Shah tells Delhi, UP, Haryana to increase rapid antigen testing for COVID-19

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 02: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday emphasised on carrying out more COVID-19 test using Rapid Antigen Kits, and suggested that focus should be on reducing mortality rate by ensuring early hospitalisation of patients.

    HM Amit Shah emphasises on more Rapid Antigen test for COVID-19; early hospitalisation

    The suggestions were made at a high-level meeting chaired by Shah and attended by the chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi -- Yogi Adityanath, Manohar Lal Khattar and Arvind Kejriwal, respectively -- and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, besides others.

    "HM Shri @AmitShah emphasised on, 1. Adoption of more testing using Rapid Antigen Test Kits to help reduce infection transmission rate. These kits can be provided by GoI to UP and Haryana. 2. Focus on early hospitalization to reduce mortality rates. 3. Extensive use of Aarogya Setu & Itihaas App to help mapping of COVID in NCR," a home ministry spokesperson tweeted.

    "4. UP & Haryana can avail AIIMS-Telemedicine consultation through which patients will get advice from experts. 5. Small hospitals in both states can take guidance from AIIMS thru Tele-videography," the spokesperson said in another tweet.

    More AMIT SHAH News

    Read more about:

    amit shah coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue