    Amit Shah speaks to Uddhav over Mumbai protest, expresses concern

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Apr 14: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday called up Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and expressed concern over the gathering of a large number of people in Mumbai's Bandra area in defiance of the ongoing lockdown, officials said.

    Shah stressed that such events weaken India's fight against coronavirus and the administration needs to stay vigilant to avoid such incidents.

    "The home minister spoke to the Maharashtra chief minister and expressed concern over the large gathering of people in Mumbai's Bandra area," a home ministry official said.

    Shah also offered his full support to the Maharashtra government in dealing with the situation, the official said.

    Thousands of migrants defy lockdown in Mumbai's Bandra; lathicharged by police

    About 1,000 migrant workers who earn daily wages gathered in Mumbai's Bandra area on Tuesday demanding transport arrangements for them to go back to their native places, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced extension of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown till May 3.

    A police official said the migrants were dispersed two hours later and have been assured that they will be provided accommodation and food till the lockdown lasts.

    In viral videos, police personnel were seen using mild cane-charge to disperse the migrants, who had gathered near the Bandra railway station in suburban Mumbai.

    Daily wage workers have been rendered jobless ever since the lockdown was announced late last month to stem the spread of COVID-19, making their lives a constant struggle.

    X